Meet The Talented Black Team Behind TV One’s ‘Born Again Virgin’

When TV One embarked on a journey to create a comedy series, Born Again Virgin, that would resonate with their Black audience, they went with the obvious (albeit uncommon in Hollywood) decision to enlist a team of stellar Black directors, producers and writers who live the culture.

BAV made an impressive debut last Monday night, reaching 1.4 million unique Viewers and ranking number four amongst key Black demographics in the 10-11pm time slot. Supported by an all-Black cast, Born Again Virgin explores the love life of 30-something Jenna (Danielle Nicolet), a writer who turns her new celibate lifestyle into content for her blog.

Created by Rananda Shepard and produced by the number-one urban film company Swirl Films, BAV is the answer to mainstream media’s inability to hire Blacks behind-the-scenes. At the reigns of the comedy is Rashidi Natara Harper — the well-regarded director who’s worked with celebs from Justin Timberlake to Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson. His 2012 documentary Venus & Serena premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival. Russ Parr also lent his distinctive directing skills to the successful production.

But most notable is the group of writers on BAV, who give characters like Jenna (Danielle Nicolet), Donovan (Tank) and Kelly (Meagan Holder) and Tara (Eva Marcille) voice. Glenda L. Richardson, Aeysha Carr, Valencia Parker, Meg DeLoatch and Ranada Shepard are the driving force behind BAV’s provocative story lines.

Meg Deloatch, executive producer on the BAV, is a seasoned TV producer with credits on shows like: Eve, One On One and iconic Family Matters. Some of Carr’s credits include work on My Wife & Kids, Everybody Hates Chris and the 2010 BET Awards. Glenda L. Richardson has involvement on shows like Barbershop 3 and The Real Husbands Of Hollywood.

Unlike other networks that promote Black programming, but don’t support Blacks behind the control board, TV One’s Born Again Virgin proves Black content and Black teams can thrive.

Need anymore reason to watch? We’ll give you two reasons: it’s funny as hell and Tank often goes shirtless.

Catch Born Again Virgin every Wednesday night at 10pm on TV ONE!

