President’s Assistant Gets Slapped With Assault Charges For Shooting At Her Boyfriend

Barvetta Singletary, 37, is now on unpaid leave from her post as a White House staffer after incurring assault and endangerment charges for shooting at her boyfriend.

Singletary is a Special Assistant to President Barack Obama and House Legislative Affairs Liaison; she has lost access to the White House since being arrested at her Upper Marlboro home.

Singletary lured her boyfriend, a US Capitol Police officer, to her house for sex on Friday. After their intimate encounter, Singletary confronted the shooting victim about him seeing another woman.

As detailed in the arrest warrant, the two later went to the boyfriend’s car where Singletary reached into his bag and grabbed his phone and his .40-caliber Glock 23 service weapon. The boyfriend had been refusing to hand over his cellphone to Singletary during their argument.

Things escalated further when Singletary went back into her home and her boyfriend chased after her asking for his gun. When the boyfriend kept refusing to disclose his passwords for his phones, Singletary pointed the gun at him and said:

“You taught me how to use this. Don’t think I won’t use it.”

Singletary and the officer continued to go back and forth when eventually, the White House staffer shot at the couch her boyfriend was sitting on. Her boyfriend then fled the house and called 911. According to him, Singletary proceeded to clean the Glock with a towel.

Singletary was detained with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment charges; authorities say she didn’t resist arrest. She was released from prison on Monday after posting $75,000 bond. Her boyfriend got away from the shooting incident unharmed.

[SOURCE: NBC NEWS]

RELATED LINKS:

Texas Police Forcibly Violate Black Woman Because They Thought She Had Marijuana

Add Christian Taylor To The Extensive List Of Unarmed Black Men Fatally Shot By Police

State Of Emergency Declared In St. Louis County Following Anniversary Of Michael Brown’s Death

Also On The Chicago Defender: