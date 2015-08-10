Fit!Live!Win! The Benefits Of Boxing Fitness

[anvplayer video=”4230029″]

Wanda Bamberg Tia, owner of WorkIt! Studio, and Delvin Tyler, fitness trainer, spoke with NewsOne Now guest host Jeff Johnson during this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! to break down the benefits of adding a boxing routine to your workout regiment.

During the segment, Tia and Tyler explained the top benefits of using boxing for fitness as:

Increased cardiovascular health

Increases in total-body strength

Better hand-eye coordination

Better body composition

Stress management

According to Tia, there is a mixed demographic of individuals enrolling in boxing classes, but she has seen an increase in the number of women attending. Piloxing classes – which incorporate Pilates, boxing, and dance – have garnered more support from women than men in recent times.

Tyler explained that boxing encompasses cardio, strength, and endurance training, and the practice can be used as a stress relief with an added bonus of self-defense training.

