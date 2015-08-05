Kelly Osbourne Apologizes For Controversial Latino Comment Aimed At Donald Trump

Kelly Osbourne is apologizing for statements she made aimed at Donald Trump and his outlandish comments regarding the Latino community.

During an appearance on The View, the personality – joined by hosts Rosie Perez, Raven-Symoné, and others – weighed in on Donald Trump and his view of Mexicans and current immigration reform in America, CNN reports. Perez shared her thoughts on Trump, saying his racist comments overshadowed the real issues in the Latino community. Osbourne quickly interjected with the comment, “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump? You know what I mean?”

Her off-putting joke didn’t sit well with the hosts, and she quickly tried to fix it:

“Latinos are not the only people to do that,” Perez told her. “Come on, you know I would never mean it like that,” Osbourne said.

The former Fashion Police host tried to explain she meant that Trump’s alleged employment of undocumented Latinos and his statements were hypocritical. During the commercial break, Kelly apologized to the hosts and broke down in tears over her own comment.

Afterwards, Kelly took to Facebook to apologize.

Perez, who announced she would be leaving the show prior to the incident, lent her support to Kelly over Twitter.

My apologies @KellyOsbourne, I took your point wrong-#Trump #Latinos. My bad. You're heart is so pure & righteous. I adore you. @TheView — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 4, 2015

Ironically, Kelly spoke out against her former FP co-host Giuliana Rancic for her comments on Zendaya‘s faux dreadlocks earlier this year. Rancic’s racist comment later inspired Kelly to quit the show.

