Eva Marcille Dishes On Series Premiere Of TV One’s “Born Again Virgin”

TV One’s new sitcom Born Again Virgin chronicles the ups and downs of dating for a newly celibate single woman played by actress Danielle Nicolet and her friends – who are not necessarily trying to follow in her footsteps.

Nicolet stars as Jenna, a 34-year-old up-and-coming blogger who decides to become celibate when she realizes her “body count” is starting to trump her age. To help her manage the world of celibacy, Jenna uses her blog as encouragement in an attempt to keep from breaking her vow to remain celibate, and hopefully transform her friends as well.

Eva Marcille, who plays Tara in the new series, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the season premiere of Born Again Virgin and her role as the “ride or die, have-to-have girlfriend.”

When most people think about the term “born again virgin,” they typically consider it a religious or faith-based decision to preserve themselves, but Marcille told Martin, the show “has nothing to do with your religion. It’s all about a tactic as far as having a relationship.”

“Anybody over the age of 30 has been a born again virgin at least once — At least should have … Women are usually most likely the voluntary ones and men are the involuntary born again virgins.”

Marcille said the fun thing about Born Again Virgin is that, “All of these women’s perspectives and takes on relationships and dating and sex are so different.” She added, TV One’s “amazing” new sitcom allows the cast and audience to explore the issues surrounding sex.

“Let’s talk about sex, let’s talk about how we like it, how we don’t like it, why we like it, what we would like to change, and it’s refreshing for me to take such a taboo topic and make it such regular pop culture.”

The winner of the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model is “so super excited” about the series premiere, and also expressed how important Born Again Virgin is to viewers, saying it’s something “not only our community needs, but I think the world needs.”

“They need to know how we look at ourselves and how we see ourselves and how we deal with our friends from our perspective,” she said. “I think a lot of times on television we either go very stereotypical as it pertains to the African-American community and culture, or we’re that one token — And this show is so amazing because you get to see yourself, your mom, your sister, your brothers, your friends — It’s so us and it’s like the first time I’ve worked on a show that was so us.”

Born Again Virgin staring Danielle Nicolet, Eva Marcille, Tank, and Brely Evans premieres on TV One Wednesday night at August 5, 10/9c. Be sure to tune in to catch the laughs.

