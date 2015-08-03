Nation
Home > Nation

NewsOne Top 5: Trump Wants To Give Police More Power…AND MORE


Roz Edward

Posted August 3, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230041″]

NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.

For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.

black women , Chicago Weekend Shootings , Def Comedy Jam , DOJ , Donald Trump , exclusive video , HBO , KKK , President Barack Obama , Russell Simmons , Sandra Bland , VIDEO

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now