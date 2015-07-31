Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Essence Fest Special Part 2

[anvplayer video=”4230049″]

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now caught up with some of our favorite entertainers and stars at the McDonald’s 365Black Awards during the 2015 Essence Festival.

Martin talks with Smokie Norful, Yolanda Adams, Ava DuVernay, Salli Richardson, Dondre Whitfield, Jeff Johnson, Avery Sunshine, and Raheem DeVaughn on the 365Black Awards red carpet event.

Deitrick Haddon: “I Don’t Have A Problem With” Creflo Dollar’s $65M Dollar Plane

[anvplayer video=”4230048″]

Gospel singer and reality TV star Deitrick Haddon spoke with Roland Martin about season 3 of The Preachers of LA, his new album Restore Me Again, and the controversy surrounding Creflo Dollar’s multi-million dollar jet.

From Middle School Teacher To Rapper, Dee-1 Brings Authenticity & Positivity To Hip-Hop

[anvplayer video=”4230047″]

Former middle school teacher Dee-1 shared his journey from the classroom to the stage and how he’s putting “the real” back into the phrase “real hip-hop” with his “3’s Up” slogan.

David and Tamela Mann Get Into A Little Trouble At The White House

[anvplayer video=”4230046″]

Roland Martin talked with David and Tamela Mann on the floor of the 2015 Essence Festival. During their chat, the Manns told Martin about a little trouble they got into following “Roland’s Rules” while at the White House.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Portions Of The “Extra Black” NewsOne Now Essence Fest