One Place Live: Tasha Cobbs Talks About Her New Live Album

Stellar Award and Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about her new live album, One Place Live.

Cobbs, who burst onto the Gospel music scene in 2013 with her debut album Grace and smash hit single “Break Every Chain,” told Martin in going to the next level “you can’t get caught up in trying to compete with what you did before.”

“I’ve had some experiences last year — I lost my father, winning the Grammy, winning the Stellars — you have to grow up … So I think that with this new album, you’ll hear a more mature Tasha,” she said. “You know it’s still the same veins — still worship, but a little more maturity there.”

Cobbs’ new album will be available in stores August 21, 2015, but you can pre-order One Place Live on Amazon.com.

