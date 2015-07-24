Watch Portions Of The “Extra Black” NewsOne Now Essence Fest

[anvplayer video=”4230063″]

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now bring you sights, sounds, and exclusive interviews from the 2015 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

India Arie Talks New Music, Addresses Skin Lightening Controversy

[anvplayer video=”4230062″]

Neo-soul sensation India Arie chatted with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin during the 2015 Essence Fest. During their conversation, Arie talked about her upcoming Christmas album and addressed the skin-lightening controversy surrounding her.

Bryshere Gray and Gabourey Sidibe Talk Empire, Be On Watch For The New Single, “Getting Up In That Ascot”

[anvplayer video=”4230064″]

Bryshere Gray and Gabourey Sidibe discuss their experiences at the 2015 Essence Festival and talk about their breakout hit show, Empire.

Don’t miss Sidibe and Martin plotting their new single, “Get Up In That Ascot,” coming soon to FOX’s hip-hop drama.

Stars Breakdown The ‘Extra Black’ Blackness On Display At Essence Fest

[anvplayer video=”4230061″]

Roland Martin talks with Flex, Shanice, director Ava DuVernay, Ed Gordon, Gabourey Sidibe, KEM, India Arie, cast members of the TV One movie Girl Friends’ Getaway 2, and Bryshere Gray during the 2015 Essence Festival about the “extra Black” experience that is the yearly exodus to New Orleans.

Whew…that’s a lot of Black.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Music Special