Hate Won’t Win: Tye Tribbett To Host Concert Benefiting Mother Emanuel Hope Fund

It’s been a little over a month since the horrific Emanuel AME Church shooting took place in Charleston, S.C., claiming the lives of nine African-Americans.

Although the memorial service and funerals are over, the families of those who lost their lives are still dealing with the pain of the events that transpired on Wednesday, June 17, 2015.

Grammy award-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett joined Roland Martin Wednesday on NewsOne Now to talk about the Hate Won’t Win concert and fundraising event benefiting the “Mother” Emanuel Hope Fund and the surviving family members of the Emanuel 9, as well as lead the conversation around hope and healing.

Tribbett explained that he conducts a music conference in the Columbia, S.C. area and the dates were selected in January of this year. He told Martin, “So when all of this happened about a month ago, I said, ‘I dare not come to this area and not respond to or acknowledge what this city has experienced.’”

“I think it’s also important that the faith-based community shows up in times like this. I appreciate President Obama(’s) responding, the governor, the mayor, but also the faith-based community, we’re the ones who preach hope and joy and love and all that year-in and year-out, and I think it’s times like this that we should step up and let our voices be heard and let them know you’re not forgotten and you’re loved.”

Financial proceeds from the benefit concert will go to the “Mother” Emanuel Hope Fund through Wells Fargo. “We’re excited to support all nine families through this account,” Tribbett said.

“I’m just excited that we’re able to give back — I’m able to use the gift that God has given me to help others … it’s important for them to know they are not forgotten and there is hope.”

Gospel artists Israel Houghton, Mali Music, Travis Greene, and Tasha Cobbs will join Tribbett for the Hate Won’t Win benefit concert, which takes place Thursday, July 23 at the Medallion Conference Center in Columbia, S.C. For more information, visit www.TyeTribbettWorldwide.com.

Watch NewsOne Now host Roland Martin and Tribbett discuss the Hate Won’t Win concert benefiting the “Mother” Emanuel Hope Fund in the video clip above.

