Sandra Bland video details released, raising questions of her death

High-ranking Texas state officials have reviewed the police cam video showing the entire stop of Sandra Bland by a state trooper and it raised some disturbing questions in the mind of at least one of them.

Rep. Ellis told Roland Martin on TV One that “I think when it comes out, it will be interesting to see what each person’s perspective is. Just for the five people who were in the room watching it with me, I think each of us had different perceptions about what happened,” he said.

“There will be a lot of lessons that will be learned” from the Waller County police dash cam video. He added, “I think that with the benefit of hindsight, both parties — one trained for issues like this — both parties could have handled it a bit better.”

Ellis viewed the video cam in Waller County, Texas with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney Cannon Lambert and two other state legislators.

Ellis added: “There is no way to justify a young woman at the prime of her career, getting ready to kick off a very exhilarating life, ending up being dead.”

Lambert explained the events captured on dash cam video as he saw them, saying he would “part ways a little bit” and said, “There are certain things that are steadfast that are on that video.”

Take a look at Rep. Ellis discuss the video below.

