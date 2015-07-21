Beat The Heat: Urban House Call Doctors Explain The Dangers Of Dehydration

[anvplayer video=”4230073″]

Now that summer is in full swing and temperatures are reaching above 90 degrees in many parts of the country, it’s important to make sure that you and your loved ones are hydrated.

The Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Rob and Dr. Karla Robinson, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to explain how to beat the heat, the dangers of dehydration, and the steps you can take to ensure you are properly hydrated.

Dr. Rob and Dr. Karla detailed a number of items many Americans use that may be contributing to dehydration, which include alcoholic beverages, caffeinated energy drinks, and over the counter diuretics. Dr. Rob defined dehydration as a “mismatch or misbalance” of the fluids that we intake – versus how much fluid we lose through urine, solid waste, and sweating.

“We all lose fluids throughout the course of the day through those various different mechanisms, but when we don’t take in enough water to compensate for those fluid losses, then you become dehydrated,” he said.

To combat this and help prevent dehydration, the Urban House Call Doctors explained we should “load up on fruits and vegetables, because they are primarily made up of water.”

“This is another way to get that water that you are otherwise losing during outdoor summer activities,” Dr. Rob said. “Drink plenty of water, eat the fruits that you should — the vegetables and so forth, and you can certainly avoid dehydration and avoid that next day headache and just feeling fatigued and miserable that resulted from your outdoor activity,” he added.

Dr. Karla said preparation is key: before you conduct your outdoor activity, hydration is important, “because if you’re not, you really do not have those reserves. So once you start sweating, once you start losing those fluids, you really are at a greater risk of suffering from the consequences” of dehydration.

Watch Roland Martin and the Urban House Call Doctors explain how to beat the heat and remain properly hydrated in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Lack Of Sleep In The Black Community Is Causing Major Health Problems