Jury Selection Begins In The Randall Kerrick Trial

Jury selection has begun in the trial of Charlotte police officer Randall Kerrick. Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of ex-FAMU football player Jonathan Ferrell.

As previously reported on NewsOne.com:

A North Carolina grand jury indicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Randall Kerrick on voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of unarmed Jonathan Ferrell, just days after a partial grand jury refused to do so, reports WXII12.

Kerrick now faces eleven years in prison if convicted of killing Jonathan Ferrell in what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police ruled an unjustified shooting.

Ferrell was involved in a serious car crash on September 14, 2013 and sought help by knocking on doors in a nearby community. When Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived on the scene responding to calls from individuals in the neighborhood, Ferrell ran towards them for help. Kerrick (one of the responding officers) fired 12 shots at Ferrell, ten of which hit and killed him.

NewsOne Now panelist Avis Jones DeWeever said there is absolutely “no excuse” for the shooting of Ferrell: “This needs to be a guilty verdict.”

Media Consultant and Political Strategist Catalina Byrd explained, “There’s so many instances where we are constantly getting killed by police, the question becomes how do we become human in their eyes.”

Watch Roland Martin, Attorney Monique Pressley, The Pressley Firm PLLC, Avis Jones DeWeever of the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women, Catalina Byrd, Media Consultant/Political Strategist, and WCNC’s Richard DeVayne, reporting from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg court-house, discuss the Randall Kerrick trial in the video clip above.

