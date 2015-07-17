Black Stars Receive Emmy Nods & Lee Daniels Responds To Snub With NSFW Joke

[anvplayer video=”4230081″]
Roland Martin and HipHollywood’s Vanessa Barnett rundown which African American actors received Emmy Award nominations and who was snubbed by the Emmy voting committee.
Lee Daniels took to social media to voice his displeasure after learning that Empire was left out of the Emmy nominations. In an Instagram video post with actor Jussie Smollett, Daniels is seen saying “F*** these motherf***ers.”
A second IG post by Daniels offers an explanation of the preceding post which contained the explicit comments.
“Some of these people ain’t got nothing else better to do but to hate on me for having fun. I was having fun. I love the Emmys and I’m excited about my cast and crew that got nominated and for the other people that got nominated for Emmys.”
“So haters shut up and go to bed.”
Now this year’s African American Emmy Nominees:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braughter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Khandi Alexander, Scandal
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Mo’Nique, Bessie
Watch Roland Martin and HipHollywood’s Vanessa Barnett discuss this year’s Emmy nominations, snubs and Lee Daniels NSFW joke in response to Empire‘s snub in the video clip above.
