Black Stars Receive Emmy Nods & Lee Daniels Responds To Snub With NSFW Joke

Roland Martin and HipHollywood’s Vanessa Barnett rundown which African American actors received Emmy Award nominations and who was snubbed by the Emmy voting committee.

Lee Daniels took to social media to voice his displeasure after learning that Empire was left out of the Emmy nominations. In an Instagram video post with actor Jussie Smollett, Daniels is seen saying “F*** these motherf***ers.”

A second IG post by Daniels offers an explanation of the preceding post which contained the explicit comments.

“Some of these people ain’t got nothing else better to do but to hate on me for having fun. I was having fun. I love the Emmys and I’m excited about my cast and crew that got nominated and for the other people that got nominated for Emmys.” “So haters shut up and go to bed.”

Now this year’s African American Emmy Nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braughter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Khandi Alexander, Scandal

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Mo’Nique, Bessie

Watch Roland Martin and HipHollywood’s Vanessa Barnett discuss this year’s Emmy nominations, snubs and Lee Daniels NSFW joke in response to Empire‘s snub in the video clip above.

