WTH? Thursday: Man Found Naked & Drunk In A Hog Barn, “Just Likes Pigs”

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at some of the crazy stories trending in the news.

This week’s list of insanity begins in Millersville, Pennsylvania, where Larry William Henry was found naked and drunk after drinking a six-pack of Hamm’s beer in a hog barn. When police officers arrived on the scene, Henry told them, “I just really like pigs.”

Needless to say, the pig lover was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, and public drunkenness, according to The Huffington Post.

——

Going from bad to worse, an Alabama man jealous of his wife’s relationship with her dog was caught on a hidden recording device molesting the pup.

According to the New York Daily News, Jonathan Edward Medley was charged with animal cruelty for doing the dirty deed with his wife’s dog. The 2-year-old shih tzu suffered serious injuries from his encounter with Medley and was later euthanized.

——

A smart phone thief is $11,000 dollars richer after being assaulted by his would-be victim. After receiving a thorough beating from the intended victim of the crime and a few of his friends out for revenge, the wanna-be crook filed charges.

The resulting court case concluded with a judge ruling in favor of the thief, saying the intended smart phone theft victim and his accomplices took the law into their own hands; he awarded the crook a small fortune.

——

Brittney Griner’s ex wants $20,000 a month in spousal support after their marriage went bad. A domestic violence assault, claims of an undisclosed in vitro fertilization pregnancy, and Griner filing for an annulment led to WNBA player Glory Johnson’s raid on Griner’s cash.

Check out all of the insanity in the video clip above accompanied by WTH?! Thursday play-by-play commentary supplied by WE TV’s Misster Ray, 92 Q’s Autumn Joi, and radio personality Tony Redz in a sweater vest.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

WTH?! Thursday: Thirsty Drunk Man Breaks Into Restaurant, Mistakes Tabasco Sauce For Liquor