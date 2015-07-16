TBT: Kid Reminisces On The ‘Forever Sheneneh’ Episode Of ‘Martin': ‘I Never Kissed Martin!’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4217971″]

‘Martin‘ is arguably one of the most hilarious and iconic Black sitcoms ever in life. The show was groundbreaking, culturally relevant (and somehow still is) and always entertaining.

Martin was known to play plenty of characters from his show and one of his best was Sheneneh. She was his sassy neighbor who always had shade to throw to each and every character, but mostly Gina’s (Tisha Campbell) best friend, Pam (Tichina Arnold).

There was one very special episode that featured Sheneneh as a contest winner who lands a date with Kid from Kid N’ Play. Let’s remember just how good Martin is–he was able to capture his character so well, you always forgot that it was Martin.

But you know who didn’t forget that the booty shorts wearing Sheneneh was actually Martin? Christopher “Kid” Reid. Kid remembers those tender moments between him and Sheneneh Martin and he was like, “If I was going to kiss a dude, it wouldn’t be Martin!”

#TeamBeautiful got the chance to catch up with Kid and his counterpart, Christopher “Play” Martin and the conversation was #ThrowbackThursday gold. Check it out.

