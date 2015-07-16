Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Mayor Rahm Emanuel Praises Fresh Moves


KaiElz

Posted July 16, 2015
5 reads
Leave a comment
Rahm Emanuel says gives a thumbs up to Fresh Moves

Rahm Emanuel says gives a thumbs up to Fresh Moves

Letter from Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Letter from Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Chicago , Fresh Moves , Fresh Moves Mobile markets , good food movement , Growing Power , Growing Power good food movement , Mayor Rahm Emanuel , Mobile Markets , rahm , SNAP

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now