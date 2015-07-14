Kid ‘N Play Talk TV One’s “Unsung” & Their Lasting Impact On Hip-Hop Culture

[anvplayer video=”4230092″]

Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin talk with NewsOne Now guest host Jeff Johnson about their upcoming edition of TV One’s Unsung.

The musical duo Kid ‘N Play stormed the musical scene with their party anthems and high-energy dance moves, which included the iconic “Kid & Play Kick Step,” when rappers didn’t want to dance in the mid 1980s.

The group attained mass commercial success through their music and movies, they even had an animated series that aired on NBC from 1990 to 1991.

Kid ‘N Play have remained relevant in hip-hop culture as a result of how they “resonate.” Play explained, “We were just being ourselves.”

“I just think that we were two guys along with a bunch of others from New York that wanted to have a good time; we loved women, we wanted to laugh, we wanted to party, and that’s what resonated.”

At a time in hip-hop when people were not “afraid to have a good time” and thuggery and illicit behavior weren’t the only items on the musical menu, Johnson explained that Kid ‘N Play “helped move a culture.” He asked the hip-hop pioneers how important it was to spread their “positive energy” throughout the industry to birth not just a whole new form of music, but subculture.

“Kid” replied, “It was less a strategy and more — just organic — like that’s how we rocked and I think people could tell that the connection with us was clear and the connection to what we were trying to do was clear.” He added,

“We didn’t feel like we crossed over to anybody, we felt like people crossed over to us because they felt like this was where we were naturally at. This is where our music took us, our fashions took us, our haircuts took us, our dances, and it was very accessible to this day.

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Jeff Johnson and hip-hop icons/pioneers Kid ‘N Play discuss the rap duo’s career and upcoming edition of Unsung on TV One, which premieres Wednesday 8/7 c.

