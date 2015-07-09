WTH?! Thursday: Thirsty Drunk Man Breaks Into Restaurant, Mistakes Tabasco Sauce For Liquor

[anvplayer video=”4230104″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at all of the crazy stories trending in the news.

Salon owner and TV personality Maja Sly, radio show host Eddie Kayne, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Carolyn Malachi joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to deliver this week’s WTH?! play-by-play commentary.

This week’s list of pure insanity begins with a thirsty drunk German man stealing a bike, throwing it through the window of a restaurant, and mistaking a bottle of Tabasco sauce for a bottle of liquor. After his “hot toddy,” the German was arrested for public intoxication.

A West Virginia man was fined for living with two deer in his house. According to USA Today, Department of Natural Resources officers showed up at Ronnie Chapman’s home after receiving a complaint about the wild animals. One of the deer had reportedly been living with Chapman for two years, while the smaller buck had reportedly lived there for at least one year. Chapman said he was rehabilitating the animals, but the officers didn’t believe him because “there was enough compelling evidence” to prove otherwise. As a result, Chapman was hit with a $300 fine.

Tracey McCloud from Ohio was arrested after calling 911 to report she was unhappy with her Chinese food order. Cops slapped cuffs on her and charged the 44-year-old with misuse of 911. Though not being satisfied with your order is a pretty serious issue, McCloud’s personal emergency did not qualify for a 911 call. She is expected to appear in court later this week.

Watch all the craziness detailed in this edition of WTH?! Thursday in the video clip above.

