South Carolina Lawmakers Vote To Remove Confederate Flag From State House Grounds

The South Carolina House voted early Thursday to remove the Confederate flag from Statehouse grounds after more than 50 years, according to The New York Times.

The final vote in the State House of Representatives, 94 to 20, was well above the two-thirds majority required to move the bill toward the desk of Gov. Nikki R. Haley, a Republican who called for the flag’s removal after last month’s massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, writes the news outlet.

“It is a new day in South Carolina, a day we can all be proud of, a day that truly brings us all together as we continue to heal, as one people and one state,” Ms. Haley said in a statement after the vote, which she watched from her wing of offices just below the House chamber.

After Haley signs the measure, the flag will be taken down from its post within 24 hours and moved to the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

SOURCE: The New York Times | VIDEO SOURCE: NDN

NAACP President/CEO Cornell W. Brooks and South Carolina State Representative Cezar E. McKnight joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the debate and final vote on removing the Confederate flag from the SC Statehouse grounds. Watch their conversation in the video below.

[anvplayer video=”4230101″]

