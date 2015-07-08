NewsOne Top 5: Cosby, Suge Knight & Prison Reform? Here Are The Top 5 Stories For July 8, 2015
Roz Edward
Posted July 8, 2015
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- New York City To Eliminate Bail For Non-Violent, Low-Level Offenses
- NEWS ROUNDUP: Rosie Perez is Leaving ‘The View,’ Shaggy Has A Plan To Defeat ISIS…AND MORE
- Judge Refuses To Dismiss Suge Knight’s Murder Case, Will Stand Trial For Fatal Hit-&-Run
- Bill Cosby Burned By Hypocrisy Of “Pound Cake” Speech In Latest Legal Disaster, Disney Statue Removed
- Paula Deen’s Damage Control For Brownface Photo? Fire Your Social Media Manager…
