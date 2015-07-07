NewsOne Top 5: Dylann Roof Indicted, White People Discuss White Privilege…AND MORE
Roz Edward
Posted July 7, 2015
Posted July 7, 2015
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- Dylann Roof Indicted For Murder In AME Shooting, Charged With 3 Additional Counts Of Attempted Murder
- Bill Cosby Admits To Obtaining Drugs To Give To Women For Sex
- NEWS ROUNDUP: #BlackTwitter Reporter Joins LA Times Team…AND MORE
- Black College Student Who Waited To Pull Over In Well-Lit Area Facing Felony Charges For “Fleeing” Police
- Ever Wonder What White People Think About White Privilege? Karen Hunter’s “White In America” Will Reveal The True Answer
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.