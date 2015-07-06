Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Music Special

BriaMarie Chats About Her “Freshman” Album And Inspiration Behind It

Singer, songwriter, and rapper BriaMarie recently sat down with Roland Martin to talk about her debut album Freshman and bringing a “fresh face and a unique style to the music world.”

Marvin Sapp Discusses Health Scare That Made Him ‘Sit Down’ After Whirlwind Tour

Gospel music icon Marvin Sapp talked with Martin about his first new album in four years titled You Shall Live, and the three-week whirlwind tour that led to a “stress related illness,” prompting his doctor’s warning to take care of himself.

Ruben Studdard And Lalah Hathaway’s Black Music History Lesson

Soul singers Ruben Studdard and Lalah Hathaway discussed their growth as artists, as well as how they have attained and maintained success in the music industry. Studdard, who was inspired by Lalah Hathaway’s father, Donny Hathaway, also explained that in order to achieve longevity in the industry like Jeffrey Osborne, Gladys Knight, Michael McDonald, and Chaka Khan, he has to “maintain a good level of health.”

The soul singing duo also shared a Black music history lesson, wherein Studdard said, “Black music has affected every form of musicianship since the beginning of time.”

He continued, “And in particular, African-Americans and their particular experience here in the United States has influenced — ’cause without the negro spiritual there would be no ‘call and response’ gospel songs in the early and late 1800s. Without ‘call and response’ gospel songs, there would have been no ‘rag time’ for people to play. Without rag time, there would be no Louis Armstrong — There would be no jazz, without Jazz — it’s a ripple effect.”

‘Hidden In Plain Sight:’ Naturally7 Talks New Music, Origins Of The Group

Naturally7 talked with NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory about their latest album Hidden In Plain Sight, and about some of their global travels in the music industry.

