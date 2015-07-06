NewsOne Top 5: Chicago 4th Of July Weekend Violence Leaves City Reeling

[anvplayer video=”4230113″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- Amari Brown: 7-Year-Old Chicago Boy Shot, Killed Watching 4th Of July Fireworks [VIDEO]
- Serena Williams Defeats Older Sister Venus In Historic Wimbledon Matchup
- Here’s Where African-Americans Stand In New Orleans 10 Years After Hurricane Katrina
- Usher Pledges Allegiance To Black Americans With ‘Juneteenth’ T-Shirt At Essence Music Festival
- Minnesota Firefighter Suspended For Flying Confederate Flag From Fire Truck
For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.
comments – add yours