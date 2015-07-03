WTH?! Thursday: Man Travels 300 Miles In A Cab For Love, Arrested For Not Paying The $749 Fare

[anvplayer video=”4230118″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now and we’re taking look at all of the crazy stories trending in this week’s news.

This week’s WTH? commentators include, NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory, radio personality Tony Redz, Digital Correspondent, Lauren Williams and actor/radio host Lamont King.

This week’s list of insanity begins with a New York City man taking a 300-mile cab ride across Pennsylvania to surprise his fiancee. The act of love went wrong when he was arrested for not paying the $749 fare.

A group of proud Confederate flag waving pick-up truck drivers in Georgia were caught on camera displaying their Confederate pride and crashing into each other even though local area police had blocked an intersection to allow their “Southern pride” rally to pass through. Uh-oh better get Maaco.

Two overweight cops were caught on camera chasing down a suspect who had his hands cuffed behind his back. Insert lots of heavy breathing, panting and possibly an oxygen mask here…

A man in a wheelchair robs a bank in New York City and actually gets away. The NYPD is still looking for the suspect.

