TV ROUNDUP: Lee Daniels Inks Major TV Deal & More

Lee Daniels Inks A Multi-Year Deal With 20th Century Fox

Lee Daniels stays getting that money. The executive producer and co-creator of “Empire” has been given a deal where he can develop, write, direct and supervise new television projects under his brand, Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels would be the one to snag the deal out of anyone—”Empire” is the most highly-rated TV drama in seven years. Werk, Daniels! Read more at the Hollywood Reporter.

Ava DuVernay Grabs Spot On Oscar Board

The Oscar Board of Directors is seeing a record number of members of color, and Ava DuVernay is now a part of the fold! DuVernay will be working alongside greats like Terilyn A. Shropsire, Ruth E. Carter and Stephanie Allain. Read more at Clutch.

Is Amy Schumer Joining ‘The Bachelorette’?

One of our favorite funny girls just might be getting a new TV gig. Today in an interview with “E!News”, Schumer joked that she would join the show if she gets a pretty penny—and there’s interest from the other side! Not only have fans spoken about their support for Schumer to be the it-girl on ABC’s popular dating program, but Robert Mills, a Senior VP of ABC Entertainment, tweeted her with an official offer. Read more at Variety.

