David & Tamela Mann Talk “The Gospel Tradition: In Performance At The White House”

This Friday, Tamela Mann will perform her smash hit “Take Me To The King” during TV One’s presentation of “The Gospel Tradition: In Performance at the White House.”

She and hubby David Mann sat down with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin to discuss the upcoming “In Performance” special and shared a few hilarious stories about being asked to perform at the White House and what could have been a not-so-funny Secret Service incident involving David.

Tamela said when she found out about the invitation to perform, “That is like the ultimate call,” but was apprehensive because David “play too much.” She added at first, “It did feel like a prank.”

Once she realized there were no hidden cameras trying to capture her reaction, she said her “eyes really did tear up” and the only thing she could think of was that her late mom would be so proud of her.

David Mann told Martin a funny story about a wager he almost lost with Kirk Franklin, which could have gotten him arrested by the Secret Service. Mann said Franklin bet him to walk up and hug then-First Lady Hillary Clinton for five seconds after the performance.

Risking the threat of being arrested or worse by the Secret Service, he walked up, hugged Clinton for five seconds, and released. Later on when they were outside, a car with black tinted windows rolled up and a “white hand” gestured out of the window for him to approach.

Thinking it was the Secret Service and he was “about to get shot,” Mann said he walked over to the car to find out it was former President Gerald Ford. Mann said Ford congratulated him on a great performance.

Watch Roland Martin, David, and Tamela Mann discuss the upcoming TV One presentation, “The Gospel Tradition: In Performance at the White House” in the video clip above.

The special presentation of the concert airs Friday, June 26 at 9 PM EST on TV One featuring performances by Gospel greats Bishop Rance Allen, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rodney Crowell, Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Darlene Love, Lyle Lovett, Tamela Mann, the Morgan State University Choir, Michelle Williams, and the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin.