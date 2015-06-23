NewsOne Now: White Evangelical Voices Speak On Racism & White Supremacy In America

[anvplayer video=”4230140″]

What Is The Conversation Whites Should Have About Race In America?

On Tuesday’s NewsOne Now, Roland Martin lead a conversation addressing race in America and White supremacy with a panel comprised of White Evangelical voices.

The purpose of this important conversation was to discuss how White clergy and White America should address issues of race and racism in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church massacre, where alleged White supremacist Dylann Roof shot and killed nine African Americans in an attempt to start a race war.

Martin explained that we need to talk about race in America from the standpoint of “the conversation that Whites should be having with Whites.”

Martin host of NewsOne Now, was joined by Bishop Harry Jackson, Jr., Senior Pastor of Hope Christian Church, Pastor Abraham Belanger, First Fruits Community Church, Pastor Dan Cummins, Convening Pastor of The Jefferson Gathering, Rev. Jim Wallis, President and Founder of Sojourners Magazine, Pastor David Parlette, Sr., Associate Pastor of the Hope Christian Church and Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

All Lives Matter? Evangelical Pastors Discuss The Pro-Life Silence Regarding The #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Roland Martin and a panel of Evangelical pastors discuss the silence from the pro-life community in regards to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

What Practical Steps Should The White Clergy Take To Address Racism & White Supremacy?

Roland Martin and a panel of White Evangelical pastors discuss what steps White Evangelicals can take today to begin to erode the history and culture of racism in America.

