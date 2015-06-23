Maya Rudolph’s Rachel Dolezal Impression Is On Point

Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph is the second-best Beyoncé, but the absolute best Rachel Dolezal.

Rudolph appeared as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed that she’s been repeatedly asked to do an impression of the former NAACP president even though it’s been eight years since she’s been a cast member. However, she still obliged. Rudolph put on a wig (which she just happened to have in her purse) and did an impression of that infamous interview (Reporter: “Are you an African American?” Dolezal: “I don’t understand the question.”). Take a look at what America is missing out on above.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Maya Rudolph Talks Fulfilling Her Variety-Show Dreams: ‘I Was Going To Try To Do It No Matter What’

We’re Kind Of Excited About Maya Rudolph + Jaden Smith’s New Project

Are You Blacker Than A Rachel Dolezal? [QUIZ]

Rachel Dolezal Steps Down As Spokane NAACP Chapter President