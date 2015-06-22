Nation
Sunday Sermon: Black Pastors Speak Out On AME Shooting


Posted June 22, 2015
Black pastors from around the country spoke out about the Charleston massacre during their Sunday sermons. Roland Martin and NewsOne Now aired portions of their messages from their respective pulpits.

Watch the video above to hear from: 

  • Rev. Tony Lee, Pastor, Community Of Hope AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD
  • Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Senior Pastor Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dallas, TX
  • Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., Sr. Pastor, Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Jacksonville, FL
  • Rev. A. R. Bernard, Sr. Pastor, Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • Dr. Donte L. Hickman, Sr., Sr. Pastor, Southern Baptist Church, Baltimore, MD
  • Pastor Jamal Bryant, Empowerment Temple AME, Baltimore, MD
  • Rev. James T. Meeks, Sr. Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Chicago, IL

