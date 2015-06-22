Sunday Sermon: Black Pastors Speak Out On AME Shooting

[anvplayer video=”4230145″]

Black pastors from around the country spoke out about the Charleston massacre during their Sunday sermons. Roland Martin and NewsOne Now aired portions of their messages from their respective pulpits.

Watch the video above to hear from:

Rev. Tony Lee, Pastor, Community Of Hope AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD

Pastor, Community Of Hope AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Senior Pastor Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dallas, TX

Senior Pastor Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dallas, TX Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. , Sr. Pastor, Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Jacksonville, FL

, Sr. Pastor, Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Jacksonville, FL Rev. A. R. Bernard, Sr. Pastor, Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn, NY

Pastor, Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn, NY Dr. Donte L. Hickman, Sr. , Sr. Pastor, Southern Baptist Church, Baltimore, MD

, Sr. Pastor, Southern Baptist Church, Baltimore, MD Pastor Jamal Bryant , Empowerment Temple AME, Baltimore, MD

, Empowerment Temple AME, Baltimore, MD Rev. James T. Meeks, Sr. Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Chicago, IL

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

What Steps Do We Need To Take To Ensure Safety In Black Churches?