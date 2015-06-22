NewsOne Top 5: Secret Chemical Weapon Testing On Black & Brown Troops…And More

[anvplayer video=”4230144″]

In today’s NewsOne Top 5, we take a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about. Today’s list includes:

For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.

See also:

Obama’s Use Of The N-Word To Open Discussion On Race Is Proving Nobody Really Wants To Have The Discussion At All