Former Player And Baseball Analyst, Darryl Hamilton, Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Hamilton was found dead in a home just outside of Houston.

“According to a report from Pearland police, Hamilton suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a dispute at the home in suburban Houston. Monica Jordan, 44, was found dead in another part of the home, apparently by self-inflicted gunshot wounds,” reported USA Today.

Various outlets have reported that the couple’s 14-month-old daughter was in the house at the time of the shooting, and will now be turned over to the states’s Child Protective Services.

The 50-year-old former athlete played for five teams in a career that spanned 13 seasons.

Hamilton was known for his defense. He only committed 14 errors during his entire career.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. ManfredJr. issued a statement regarding the passing of Hamilton:

“All of us at Major League Baseball are shocked and saddened by this tragedy. Darryl followed a successful 13-year career on the field by assembling a multifaceted career in our game, working for MLB Advanced Media and in our Baseball Operations Department before moving on to MLB Network. He was a talented and personable individual, and we were proud to call him a member of the Baseball Family. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathies to Darryl’s family and his many friends throughout our game.”

Bob Bowman, President of Business & Media for Major League Baseball, stated: “Darryl Hamilton joined MLB.com in 2003 and distinguished himself with his insight, experience, humor and team spirit. As an analyst at MLB Network since 2013, he found a new role in which he excelled. In addition to being a consummate professional, he was a good friend to all at MLB.com and MLB Network, and he will be sorely missed.”

