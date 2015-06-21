The Best Father’s Day Gift Ever: Devon Still’s Daughter Is Leaving The Hospital

Devon Still’s daughter is coming home!

A few weeks ago, Devon Still took to Instagram to ask us to pray for his daughter Leah who encountered some complications with her stem cell treatment in her battle with cancer. The little girl was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma in 2014. Devon has been keeping the public informed, asking us to keep them in prayer often and really being forthcoming about the journey him and his family has been on. At times, it has been truly heartbreaking, but we have also got to witness some great moments too in their journey.

MUST READ: Prayers Up! Devon Still’s Daughter Suffers Complications In Cancer Treatment

This latest greatest update has come on Father’s Day weekend when Lean was given the OK to come home after being in the hospital for the last few weeks. Leah was experiencing some harsh side effects from the stem cell treatment and has been hospitalized since. The happiness on their faces is quite tangible as you can see from the Instagram video that went viral. Needless to say, everyone who has been following this story is so happy about this latest news as the video has gone viral. We are all hoping that the rest of Leah’s treatments and recovery goes according to plan. What a truly Happy Father’s Day for Devon and our hearts are with you all the way sweet Leah!

