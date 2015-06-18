NewsOne Top 5: Pregnant Black Woman & 12-Year-Old Girl Roughed Up By Ohio Cops…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4230156″]
In today’s NewsOne Top 5, we take a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about. Today’s list includes:
- Family Claims Ohio Officers Used Excessive Force On Pregnant Black Woman, 12-Year-Old Girl At Pool
- Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
- Dominican Republic Set To Deport Haitian Workers In Ethnic “Cleansing”
- Check Out Kerry Washington As Anita Hill For The HBO Film “Confirmation”
- Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Rachel Dolezal Passed Because She Never Took The “You’re Not Black If …” Test
