Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Rachel Dolezal Passed Because She Never Took The “You’re Not Black If …” Test

Why didn’t anyone know Rachel Dolezal wasn’t Black?

That’s because no one presented her with the “You’re Not Black If…” questionnaire.

Wednesday on TV One’s NewsOne Now, comedian Guy Torry and host Roland Martin broke down a detailed list of questions that Dolezal should have been asked to verify her Blackness.

You’re Not You’re Black If …

You don’t know what WIC is.

You do not answer if the hair on your head is yours with either, “None of your damn business” or “I bought it.”

It rains outside and you don’t run and try to protect your hair.

You do not know what ’70s sitcom the line “DAMN, DAMN, DAMN, DAMN” originated from.

You do not know what show was spun off of All In The Family.

You do not know who said, “They don’t die, they multiply.”

You have not seen ‘Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood.’

You don’t know who said, “You know you done _____ up, right?” or the movie it came from.

Your daddy didn’t put the little TV on top of the big TV.

Watch the video above for the complete list, but be careful; if you miss any of these, you stand the risk of getting your “Black card” taken.

