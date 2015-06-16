Lark Voorhies Mom Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Son-in-Law

There is all kinds of drama going on at Vorhies headquarters. Lark Vorhies, that is. According to Page Six, Voorhies’ mother, Patricia, got a temporary restraining order against her daughter’s new husband, Jimmy Green, and the story seems convoluted.

US Weekly reports that Patricia Voorhies says that ever since marrying Lark, Green has been sleeping over at her home and arguing with her despite an agreement that was made where Green was supposed to go to his own place a night. It was also reported that Green once found him sleeping in her closet, and after waking him up, Green allegedly yelled, “You motherf—king woke me up, ain’t that a bitch.” Now Green must say 100 yards away from Patricia’s home.

That still doesn’t quite sound restraining order worthy. If he married to her daughter, who is presumably staying at her house too, why wouldn’t he want to be where her daughter was?

I guess Patricia was scared of all the shadiness surfacing from his past.

It was revealed on Friday, that the former Saved By the Bell actress got married to Jimmy Green in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in April. The couple began dating over a year ago after they met at a networking event, according to E! News. However, drama began to surface shortly after the nuptials, when news surfaced that there was an open arrest warrant issued for Green in Tucson, Ariz., on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening to intimidate, back in 2012.

Lark’s rep confirmed the news, and stated that they are looking into everything, and that Lark and her mom are spending more time together. Meanwhile, Patricia Vorhies plans to make the restraining order permanent this summer , but hopes the marriage will work out?

What? So…she wants him away from her, but hopes his marriage works out with her daughter. Uh…why the restraining order, then?

This is bizarre.

Anyway, Green says the arrest warrant was due to a misdemeanor that got blown out of proportion, and that he’s a changed man. He plans to go to court to get the case thrown out.

But I guess Christmas dinner and all holidays, for that matter, are out of the question.

