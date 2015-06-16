ConFunkShun Returns With First New Studio Album In 20 Years

[anvplayer video=”4230160″]

Michael Cooper and Felton Pilate of the legendary funk band ConFunkShun joined NewsOne Now host Roland Martin to talk about their first studio album in 20 years, More Than Love.

Cooper and Pilate discussed what they have been up to over the last two decades, shared how the group got their iconic name, and received a special surprise during the show.

Singer Eddie Levert called in during the later part of the segment to talk with Cooper and Pilate.

Pick up a copy of ConFunkShun's new album More Than Love and visit www.confunkshunusa.com for the group's tour dates.

Don’t forget to give Eddie Levert a birthday shout-out. He turned 73-years-young today.

