“This Is Not About Me:” Rachel Dolezal Resigns As Spokane NAACP President

In a statement released Monday afternoon, embattled Spokane, Wash. NAACP president Rachel Dolezal resigned from her post amidst a scandal surrounding her racial identity.

Dolezal, whose parents claim she pretended to be a Black woman although she is biologically White, was scheduled to attend a meeting during which she was expected to address the controversy that has sparked a heated national debate about what it means to be “transracial.” The NAACP canceled the Monday meeting.

Last week, the organization said it has a tradition of receiving support from people of all colors and creeds, something Dolezal echoed in her resignation statement, which she posted to Facebook.

“It is with complete allegiance to the cause of racial and social justice and the NAACP that I step aside from the Presidency and pass the baton to my Vice President, Naima Quarles-Burnley,” she wrote. “Please know I will never stop fighting for human rights and will do everything in my power to help and assist, whether it means stepping up or stepping down, because this is not about me. It’s about justice. This is not me quitting; this is a continuum. It’s about moving the cause of human rights and the Black Liberation Movement along the continuum from Resistance to Chattel Slavery to Abolition to Defiance of Jim Crow to the building of Black Wall Street to the Civil Rights and Black Power Movement to the ‪#‎BlackLivesMatter‬ movement and into a future of self-determination and empowerment.”

SOURCE: Facebook, NBC

