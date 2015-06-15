Report: Officers Refused To Cooperate In Tamir Rice Investigation

A 224-page report released Saturday by prosecutors sheds light on a number of damning details surrounding the investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old Ohio boy by a police officer last year, including a tidbit that the officers involved refused to cooperate with investigators.

As previously reported, that investigation into Tamir Rice’s death at the hands of Officer Timothy Loehmann also revealed that the officer believed he had no other choice than to shoot the small child, who was playing with a toy gun in a Cleveland park.

No charges have been filed against Loehmann, although a judge advised that the officer should be charged with murder. It’s unknown at this point if charges will be filed, but the hundreds-page report isn’t doing much to quell both fear and concern when it comes to how police interact with the communities they serve, and how investigations are handled.

According to CNN, Loehmann briefly spoke with an FBI agent shortly after the shooting, but he and the other officer involved, Frank Garmback, refused to cooperate any further, The LA Times points out.

Loehmann and his partner, Frank Garmback, did not cooperate with the Sheriff’s Department during its investigation, according to Steve Loomis, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Assn. The officers did make statements to Cleveland police internal affairs and homicide investigators on the day of the shooting, Loomis previously told The Times.

The report, which makes no recommendations on the possibility of criminal charges, also reveals that the 12-year-old was shot at close range. He was not immediately given first aid, the report says. In fact, a police supervisor said officers’ cruisers were not equipped with first aid kits, adding that Loehmann and Garmback were not given any first-aid training aside from CPR.

You can read the rest of the report, here.

