Amazing Love: JJ Hairston & Wife Trina Talk About Their New Marriage Ministry

Gospel artist JJ Hairston and his wife Trina Hairston joined Roland Martin on the set of NewsOne Now to talk about their new marriage ministry.

The couple has been together since they met as teens in 1989. Twenty-one years of marriage and three children later, the Hairstons are sharing their knowledge for a successful marriage through their counseling ministry Amazing Love.

Amazing Love “speaks to the testimony of JJ and Trina Hairston,” Mrs. Hairston told Martin. Through the 21 years they’ve been married, they’ve “faced many challenges” as a result of marrying at a young age “without really knowing what marriage was,” she added.

“We’ve survived the test of time and we’re here now — actually we feel like newlyweds even though we’ve been married for 21 years,” she said.

Amazing Love was established in the hopes of “teaching couples, especially young couples, how to be married,” she told the host.

“I think we’ve been taught for so long to get married, but I don’t know if we’ve been taught how to stay married.”

Her husband, JJ, explained that many times parents shelter their children from the realities of marriage because they “want them to feel as though everything is OK, you need to go and get married, but they never really talk them through what’s going to happen — how you get through it.”

When major issues arise like infidelity, many married couples don’t know what to do. The gospel singer said, “We’re trying to be able to speak from a perspective of, if you face this, this is what you do.”

Mrs. Hairston credits the recent drop in divorce rates to people opting not to marry and deciding to live together to “try it out before they get married, so there are less people getting married.” She believes people opt for divorce “because they didn’t know a better way. They didn’t know how to get back together to find that love and find that connection all over again.”

Watch JJ and Trina Hairston discuss their new marriage ministry Amazing Love in the video clip above. Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Hairston’s new album, I See Victory featuring the hit singles, “Bless Me” and “You Are Worthy.”

