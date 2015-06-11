WTH?! Thursday: Las Vegas Strip Club Offers $1G A Night Earning Potential For High School Graduates

[anvplayer video=”4230171″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now and we’re taking a look at all of the insane stories trending in this week’s news.

Joining Roland Martin for this week’s play-by-play WTH commentary are WeTV Digital Correspondent MissterRay, radio host Kittie Kaboom, and Radio and TV Personality Lawrence Kelly, aka Sixth Sense.

This week’s list of pure foolishness begins on the other side of globe in Australia, where a woman who was tired of being hounded by local media put her cigarette out on a reporter’s face. OUCH!

And in a disturbing and inappropriate story, a Las Vegas strip club is “promoting stripping as a way to earn money for college,” according to KVVU-TV. Little Darlings is offering up to $1,000 a night for showing off your goods. Yeah. We definitely shook our heads too.

How far would you go to save your pet from danger? FOX40.com reports a 73-year-old ex-marine who was a boxer and a bouncer in country western bars in Texas punched a 300-pound bear that was trying to eat his chihuahua. Carl Moore told FOX40.com, “I never faced anything in my life that I didn’t figure I can whip.”

