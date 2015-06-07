Trending TopicS TV: Taraji P. Henson Says She Was Scared To Play ‘Empire’s’ Cookie Lyon

[anvplayer video=”4230184″]

Taraji P. Henson Says She Was Scared To Play ‘Empire’s’ Cookie Lyon

Taraji P. Henson reveals why she was afraid to play Empire’s Cookie Lyon in a recent interview.

Henson told TheWrap, “I struggled with it because I was like, ‘Oh, my God. She is so ghetto.’ But then I was like, ‘But she’s so real. She speaks the truth.’”

The second season of Empire, FOX’s smash hit hip-hop drama will premiere Wednesday, September 23 at 9 PM ET/PT. Read more …

Jeopardy Contestants Couldn’t Name the Attorney General Loretta Lynch

On a Wednesday episode of Jeopardy, contestants were prompted to identify U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The $600 question came with a visual clue to spark the three great minds on vying to land on top of the leaderboard. An image of Lynch was flashed across the screen as the three contestants were asked to identify her.

Not one hit the buzzer. Read more…

“Text Neck” Diagnosed In High Volume Hunched Over Texters

Volume texters, Tweeters, Facebookers and Instagrammers beware. You could be developing a real pain in your neck known as “text neck.”

According to 7 News Denver, some kids are spending as much as 5,000 hours each year reading messages on their cellphones, leading to chronic pain in their necks. Read more…

