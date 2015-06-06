Justice Or Else: What Should We Expect From The 20th Anniversary Of The Million Man March?

[anvplayer video=”4230185″]

This October will mark the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, the clarion call to action for Black men across the country held in Washington, D.C on October 16, 1995. The theme of the 20th Anniversary Commemoration, to be held on October 10, 2015, is “Justice or Else.”

Organizers of the upcoming three-day celebration say it will be a testament to the ongoing commitment to the holy day of atonement, reconciliation and responsibility.

Dr. Greg Carr, Chair of Howard University’s Department of Afro American Studies joined Roland Martin and guest co-host Dr. Rachael Ross on NewsOne Now to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March and what should be done to forward the movement that was not instituted 20 years ago.

Dr. Carr told Martin after the initial Million Man March, “What had to happen is that movement had to be sustained.”

Two years after the march there was a Million Woman March, a Million Youth March, then according to Dr. Carr, “Everybody else caught on.”

He continued, “Twenty years later I think (Minister Louis) Farrakhan is doing that same kind of momentum building, but now we have to institutionalize it.”

Carr is optimistic about the results of the upcoming Million Man March on October 10, 2015 of this year saying, “We got to deal with infrastructure now, the conditions haven’t changed, but if coming out of this movement we can have some form of institutionalized platform that can be built … I that think we may have a chance this time to institutionalize some work.”

When asked what she wanted to see come out of this year’s march, Michele L. Jawando, VP on Legal Progress at the Center for American Progress, noted that the 1995 march happened a year after a controversial crime bill was passed in Congress and our prisons began to fill like never before. She said she would love to see a discussion detailing the impact of the “criminal justice policies that went into effect,” as well as their impact on our communities.

