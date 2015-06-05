50 Cent & Omari Hardwick Open Up About ‘Power’ Season 2 [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244522″]

Power is finally back. With the second season opener set to air tomorrow night on Starz, TheUrbanDaily was on hand at the red carpet premiere of the episode earlier this week at the Best Buy Theater in Times Square. While there we caught up with Omari Hardwick, 50 Cent, Naturi Naughton, and most of the rest of the cast to get some insight into what fans can expect from this upcoming season.

We also hung around for the screening and while we won’t leak any spoiling details, suffice to say that season two is kicking it up a notch. 50’s character Kanan is fresh out-of-prison while “Ghost,” played by Hardwick, is struggling to juggle his legitimate and drug businesses amidst a new crisis. Meanwhile, that love triangle between “Ghost,” Angela, and Lela thickens as the affair starts to meddle with business.

After the screening 50 Cent led a more than hour-long performance that included prominent appearances from G-Unit—though Young Buck was missing—Elle Varner, Joe, Troy Ave, and more.

Check out some highlights from our interviews above and tune in tomorrow night on Starz.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

50 Cent Eyes September Release For ‘Street King Immortal’

5 Reasons To Watch The Brand New Season Of ‘Power’

Another One Of Taraji Henson’s Movie Co-Stars Is Joining ‘Empire’