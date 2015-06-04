WTH? Thursday: Man Proposes In Drive-Thru With Ring Stuck In Chicken Sandwich Bun

[anvplayer video=”4230189″]

Today is Thursday, so you know what time it is — It’s time for WTH? Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at all of the insane stories trending in the news.

This week’s WTH? commentators include Natasha Eubanks, Founder of theYBF.com, Entertainment Blogger Persia Nicole from 92Q, and Sherri Warren, Regional Director Interscope Records.

This week’s list of insanity begins at a restaurant drive-thru window when a man proposes to his girlfriend with a ring stuck inside a chicken sandwich bun. Though the gesture seemed nice, she told him no thanks — next customer, please.

According to Starcasm.net, a barbecue turned ugly when Sabrina Davis, 45, of Muncie, Indiana stabbed the host of the cookout with a fork after being confronted about taking the last rib. Maybe Davis should have paid attention to #RolandsRules before committing the BBQ faux pas. If she tried to roll out with all the ribs at Uncle RoRo’s, he might have sent #TeamWhupDatAss after her.

