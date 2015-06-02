Trending Topics TV: “OITNB” Star To Join “The Color Purple” Broadway Revival…And More

[anvplayer video=”4230195″]

Here’s what’s trending and timely in the news right now:

The Color Purple Meets Orange Is The New Black (Sort Of)

Variety reports that Danielle Brooks, the actress who plays Taystee in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, will make her Broadway debut alongside Jennifer Hudson in the musical version of The Color Purple. Brooks will play Sofia, a role made famous in the film version by Oprah Winfrey, who is producer of the revival. Read more …

Abercrombie & Fitch Flubbed, Says SCOTUS

Huffington Post reports that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 on June 1 that retailer Abercrombie & Fitch may have violated workplace discrimination law when it turned down Samantha Elauf, a Muslim job applicant, because she wore a hijab, even though her religious beliefs never came up in the interview. Read more …

Your Ticket To One-Percent Status: Read These Books

To help you achieve billion-dollar status and all the joy that it brings, Business Insider has compiled a list of books by self-made billionaires that will teach you how to make insane amounts of cash and ultimately rule the world… or at least gain some advice from those who have.

Featured in this list of entrepreneurial inspiration are selections by Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, Marc Cuban, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey. Check out the entire list at Business Insider.

