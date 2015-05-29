Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Reed Appoints DPCD commissioner

Kasim Reed State of the City

Kasim Reed today announced his appointment of Tim Keane as Commissioner for the Department of Planning and Community Development.

Keane previously served as the Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston, S.C. He is expected to begin his role with the city on July 1, 2015. Prior to Mayor Reed’s announcement, Keane was responsible urban planning, design review, historic preservation and zoning for the City of Charleston. He also led Charleston’s sustainability initiatives and managed code enforcement and neighborhood beautification. In addition, his office also led the city’s tourism management planning efforts. Under his leadership, the city created a Century Five Comprehensive Plan-a ten-to-fifteen year guide for growth and development.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Keane as the Commissioner of our Department of Planning and Community Development,” said Mayor Reed. “Tim brings the right expertise to help the Department the meet the long-term goals of my administration. I am confident that his experience, vision and exceptional commitment to public service will help our city continue to grow in ways that will benefit all our citizens.”

Tim previously served as the Director of Planning for the Town of Davidson, N.C., where he led all planning and regulatory operations. He also started a private design firm where he worked with private developers on notable projects including Mixson in North Charleston-a community of green and energy efficient homes.

“I am honored to join Mayor Kasim Reed and his Administration as the Commissioner of Planning and Community Development,” said Tim Keane. “I look forward to working with citizens to ensure everything that is planned, designed and built makes the city a better place to live and work.”

The Atlanta City Council must confirm Keane before his appointment is final. Keane received his graduate degree in Architecture from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. He was a Knight Fellow in Community Building at the University of Miami School of Architecture in 2001.



Atlanta Mayor Reed Appoints DPCD commissioner was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com
		

								
