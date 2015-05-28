Young Dro On The Deaths Of Chinx and Doe B [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244526″]” ]

With hip-hop still mourning the death of Queens MC Chinx, Young Dro offers support and advice to French Montana and the entire Coke Boys camp. As you may recall, Dro’s Hustle Gang clique also lost a young rapper by the name of Doe B. back in December of 2013.

Eerily similar, both rappers were slain in their home cities, which has brought a lot of attention to whether or not rappers should be leery of embracing their respective hoods.

Prayers and continued support to those still in mourning.

