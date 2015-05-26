WealthyU: Take The Frantic Out Of Your Finances With These Fiscally Fit Tips

[anvplayer video=”4230210″]

Your money and your health are directly related to one another.

There are a lot of people walking around stressed out over their finances, looming debt, fiscal future and how to pay their bills. Money stress is mentally taxing and can have an adverse impact on your overall health.

America’s Wealth Coach, Deborah Owens, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now and shared her “Top Tips for Stress Free Finances” to help build wealth.

Owens explained that “debt is a stressor.”

“Often times we don’t relate our wealth to our health,” she added.

According to the American Psychological Association, “parents, younger generations and those living in lower-income households report higher levels of stress than Americans overall, especially when it comes to stress about money.”

Through her financial coaching process, Owens has found that financial stress is, in many instances, a direct result of “blatant disorganization” and uncertainty is the root cause of financial stress.

In order to help remove the frantic from your finances and alleviate some of the fiscal stress, Owens offered her tips for stress free finances.

Tips For Stress Free Finances:

Set up a spending plan

Save receipts

Set up automatic payments for recurring bills

Separate bank accounts for the payment of bills and discretionary spending

