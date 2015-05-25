Lifestyle
Carolyn’s Kids Foundation Distributed Commencement Scholarships


Roz Edward

May 25, 2015
Karilyn Palmer Paschal and Carolyn Griffin Palmer, founder of Carolyn’s Kids

Thorpe School – Akeema Taylor presented by Doris Brown & Hubert Jackson, Jr.

St . Ailbe Jacob Collins, Timothy Horton Jr., Pablo Balderos, Kendall O’Neal presented by Carolyn Griffin Palmer and Karilyn Palmer Paschal

Mollison School–Jessica Davids presented by Dyanna Lew

Carolyn’s Kids Foundation distributed Commencement Scholarships to 8th graders across Chicago. Students from Mollison Elementary, Principal Kimberly Henderson; St. Ailbe Catholic School, Principal Olettia Cheers and Thorpe Elementary School, Principal Vikki Stokes. The fees paid for their 8th grade commencement activities and for some will pay their transition high school fees for 8th grade.

Inspired and founded by Carolyn Griffin Palmer, the Carolyn’s Kids Foundation (CKF) is a manifestation of years working with children through teaching, coaching and mentoring in and across the Chicagoland area. Together, Carolyn with her daughters, LaCael Palmer-Pratt and Karilyn Palmer-Paschal, created this organization to be a blessing to others.

“Due to school districts budget cuts, there is a decrease in opportunities for students, as well as funding for supporting low income students. When funding is available, elementary aged students are often overlooked for additional resources. Carolyn’s Kids believes that no child should be left behind. “It is our way of Helping Children Move Right Along,” says founder Carolyn Griffin Palmer.

